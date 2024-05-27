News & Insights

Stocks

Nameson Holdings Anticipates Profit Surge

May 27, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nameson Holdings Ltd. (HK:1982) has released an update.

Nameson Holdings Limited has announced an expected profit range for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, projecting a significant increase over the previous year’s earnings. This positive outlook is primarily due to a substantial reduction in impairment losses on the company’s Myanmar production base. Investors and shareholders are cautioned, however, as these preliminary results have not yet been audited and the final figures may vary.

For further insights into HK:1982 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.