Nameson Holdings Anticipates Profit Surge

Nameson Holdings Ltd. (HK:1982) has released an update.

Nameson Holdings Limited has announced an expected profit range for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, projecting a significant increase over the previous year’s earnings. This positive outlook is primarily due to a substantial reduction in impairment losses on the company’s Myanmar production base. Investors and shareholders are cautioned, however, as these preliminary results have not yet been audited and the final figures may vary.

