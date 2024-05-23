News & Insights

NameSilo Technologies Delays Financial Filings

May 23, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

NameSilo Technologies Corp (TSE:URL) has released an update.

NameSilo Technologies Corp. has announced a delay in filing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, due to additional time needed to assess certain investments. The company has been granted a Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO) and is working diligently with its auditors to complete the filings, which are expected by June 28, 2024. Meanwhile, NameSilo assures that there have been no other undisclosed material changes in the company’s affairs.

