NameSilo Technologies Delays Financial Filings

NameSilo Technologies Corp (TSE:URL) has released an update.

NameSilo Technologies Corp. has announced a delay in filing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, due to additional time needed to assess certain investments. The company has been granted a Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO) and is working diligently with its auditors to complete the filings, which are expected by June 28, 2024. Meanwhile, NameSilo assures that there have been no other undisclosed material changes in the company’s affairs.

For further insights into TSE:URL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.