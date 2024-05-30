Nam Cheong Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

Nam Cheong Limited (SG:1MZ) has released an update.

Nam Cheong Limited has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors and Board Committees following its Annual General Meeting on 30 May 2024. Three Independent Non-Executive Directors have retired, with the subsequent reshuffling leaving Tan Sri Datuk Tiong Su Kouk as Executive Chairman and a reformed Audit, Remuneration, and Nominating Committees effective from 31 May 2024. Although Mr. Leong Seng Keat has stepped down as an Executive Director, he will continue his role as the CEO of the company.

