Nam Cheong Addresses Shareholder Queries Pre-AGM

May 26, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Nam Cheong Limited (SG:1MZ) has released an update.

Nam Cheong Limited has acknowledged receipt of shareholder queries related to its 2023 annual report, the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 30, 2024, and has provided responses to all questions raised. The company extends its gratitude to shareholders for their timely submissions and active participation in the corporate governance process.

