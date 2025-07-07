Bitcoin Magazine



Nakiki SE to Become First German Public Company With ‘Pure’ Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Today, Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced plans to fully adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy, aiming to become Germany’s first publicly listed company to pursue a Bitcoin only treasury reserve asset business plan, similar to Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

The company will propose a name change and a revised business purpose at its annual general meeting in the second half of 2025. Nakiki SE is also in discussions with key investors to raise capital through share issuances to fund its Bitcoin acquisition.

“The course for building a Bitcoin portfolio was set today following discussions with potential investors, placing banks, and Bitcoin experts,” the announcement stated.

Nakiki SE’s announcement follows a growing trend among German companies embracing Bitcoin as a treasury asset. One notable example is Evertz Pharma GmbH, a private company focusing on premium natural cosmetics, which made headlines earlier this year by becoming the first private German company to announce it has implemented a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

It is important to note that Bitcoin Group SE is also another publicly traded company in Germany that holds BTC on its balance sheet, but is not actively running the same Bitcoin treasury strategy that Michael Saylor’s Strategy has made popular. This is where Nakiki SE is attempting to differentiate itself by becoming the first publicly traded company in the country to solely focus on this new business strategy.

“Our mission is to promote natural beauty on a scientific foundation,” said the managing Director of Evertz Pharma GmbH Dominik Evertz. “The same future-focused mindset shapes our financial strategy: Bitcoin, as a scarce and globally tradable asset, complements our reserves and strengthens the long-term resilience of our company.”

The adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset has dramatically increased over the course of the last year, expanding globally. To date, there are 256 companies and other entities with Bitcoin in their balance sheets.

Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy has been one of the most influential examples in the corporate world. As seen in the latest market metrics, the company holds over 597,000 BTC, with a Bitcoin NAV of $64.7 billion and a 1 year return of 210%. Their long term conviction in Bitcoin and public transparency have served as a blueprint for companies like Nakiki SE and Evertz Pharma. As more firms explore alternatives to traditional reserves, Strategy’s model continues to reinforce Bitcoin’s position as a strategic asset on the balance sheet.

