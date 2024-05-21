Naked Wines Sees Major Stake Acquisition

Naked Wines plc (GB:WINE) has released an update.

Naked Wines PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Kapitalforeningen Wealth Invest now holding 5.9753% of the company’s voting rights after a recent acquisition. This marks an increase from their previous notification, now totaling 4,421,954 voting rights as of May 21, 2024. The transaction has been fully completed in Copenhagen V, with all figures verified against the total issued share capital of the company.

