Naked Wines sees 73% jump in July sales as deliveries boom

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Online wine seller Naked Wines WINEW.L said on Thursday it expects total sales in July to be up 73% compared to last year and that it has seen continued strong rates of new customer growth.

The London-listed company, which has taken a huge boost from British households ordering in wine during coronavirus lockdowns, said it expects 40% growth in total sales this year under its central performance scenario.

