Naked Wines reports better-than-expected 68% annual sales growth

April 15 (Reuters) - Naked Wines WINEW.L on Thursday reported better-than-expected annual sales growth of about 68% as the online wine seller benefited from a surge in orders during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, especially in the United States.

The London-listed company said group sales for the fiscal year ending March 29, 2021, grew 68%, ahead of its growth forecast of 55%-65%.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

