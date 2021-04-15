Naked Wines reports better-than-expected 68% annual sales growth

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Naked Wines on Thursday reported better-than-expected annual sales growth of about 68% as the online wine seller benefited from a surge in orders during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, especially in the United States.

April 15 (Reuters) - Naked Wines WINEW.L on Thursday reported better-than-expected annual sales growth of about 68% as the online wine seller benefited from a surge in orders during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, especially in the United States.

The London-listed company said group sales for the fiscal year ending March 29, 2021, grew 68%, ahead of its growth forecast of 55%-65%.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More