Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 122.40

The average one-year price target for Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) has been revised to 122.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 115.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.78% from the latest reported closing price of 49.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naked Wines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WINE is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 3,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 1,350K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IQRIX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 880K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 454K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing a decrease of 38.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WINE by 51.08% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 374K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

YFSNX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund - Security Selection Only Class N holds 256K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

