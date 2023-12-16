Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) Price Target Increased by 16.41% to 103.70

The average one-year price target for Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) has been revised to 103.70 / share. This is an increase of 16.41% from the prior estimate of 89.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.72% from the latest reported closing price of 47.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naked Wines. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WINE is 0.31%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.31% to 4,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IQRIX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 2,304K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 61.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINE by 48.17% over the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 1,350K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 454K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing a decrease of 38.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WINE by 51.08% over the last quarter.

YFSNX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund - Security Selection Only Class N holds 256K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 84K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

