Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) Price Target Decreased by 5.29% to 164.22

The average one-year price target for Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) has been revised to 164.22 / share. This is an decrease of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 173.40 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 126.25 to a high of 273.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.94% from the latest reported closing price of 108.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naked Wines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WINE is 0.31%, an increase of 23.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 3,738K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 1,350K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IQRIX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 880K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 374K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

YFSNX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund - Security Selection Only Class N holds 256K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

