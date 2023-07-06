Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) Price Target Decreased by 27.80% to 118.58

The average one-year price target for Naked Wines (LSE:WINE) has been revised to 118.58 / share. This is an decrease of 27.80% from the prior estimate of 164.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.83% from the latest reported closing price of 88.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naked Wines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WINE is 0.27%, a decrease of 10.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 3,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 1,350K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IQRIX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 880K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 629K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WINE by 19.10% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 374K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

YFSNX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund - Security Selection Only Class N holds 256K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

