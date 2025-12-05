Naked Wines (AIM:WINE) Price Target Decreased by 14.29% to 153.00

The average one-year price target for Naked Wines (AIM:WINE) has been revised to 153.00 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 178.50 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 GBX to a high of 157.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 105.09% from the latest reported closing price of 74.60 GBX / share.

Naked Wines Maintains 6.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.95%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Naked Wines. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WINE is 0.41%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 2,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACREX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 1,445K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares , representing a decrease of 103.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WINE by 43.33% over the last quarter.

YFSNX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund - Security Selection Only Class N holds 745K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 300K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WINE by 40.53% over the last quarter.

ACROX - ACR Multi-Strategy Quality Return (MQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 98K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WINE by 13.83% over the last quarter.

