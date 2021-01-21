Naked Brand News: 13 Things to Know About the Plan That Has NAKD Stock Flying Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock is on the rise Thursday after announcing major plans to change its business.

Here’s everything investors need to know about Naked Brand’s newest business plan.

Starting off, the company has announced that it will be shifting its focus to e-commerce and its online platform.

To go along with this, NAKD will be divesting its Bendon subsidiary, which handles its physical retail locations.

This will have it selling the business off to executives of the company.

The agreement will allow it to continue to earn a percentage of profits generated by Bendon.

Naked Brand then expects to use funds from this sale to further the growth of its e-commerce network.

It will do this by developing better features that benefit users of its service.

That includes body scanning tech, as well as artificial intelligence to assist customers with their online shopping.

The company also notes that it will be acquiring other e-commerce brands to expand its own platform.

Naked Brand will continue to focus on offering intimate apparel as it expands its business.

It points out that its online business generates roughly $20 million in annual revenue in the U.S.

The company’s expansion plans are in preparation for a stronger shift to online shopping.

It points to eMarketer’s prediction that 22% of all shopping will take place online by 2023.

That would have $6.5 trillion in revenue being generated from online sales globally.

NAKD stock was up 10.3% as of Thursday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

