Naked Brand Group Ltd Shares Close the Week 25.7% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NAKD) shares closed this week 25.7% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 25.7% year-to-date, down 22.3% over the past 12 months, and down 100.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $5.57 and as low as $3.90 this week.

Shares closed 92.2% below its 52-week high and 2.1% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 16.2% higher than the 10-day average and 3.7% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at -3.4.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Consumer Staples industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 321.3%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -272.4%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.