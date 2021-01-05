Naked Brand Group: 8 Things to Know About NAKD Stock as Shares Rocket Tuesday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) is seeing shares of NAKD stock soar higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company.

The increase in NAKD stock comes alongside heavy trading of the shares. As of this writing, some 262 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that into perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 105 million shares.

While it’s unclear what’s behind the positive movement for NAKD stock today, there’s no doubt investors are eyeing it. With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of what Naked Brand Group is all about.

The company’s focus is on the design, manufacturing, and marketing of intimate clothing, apparel, and swimwear.

It handles this through its various brands, such as Bendon, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Naked Brand Group sells its products in 14 countries via its more than 300 locations, as well as its e-commerce websites.

The current iteration of the company came about in 2018 following its merger with Bendon Limited.

Prior to that, Naked Brands was founded in 2008 and Bendon Limited was founded in 1947.

It’s worth noting that the company is currently trying to regain compliance on the Nasdaq Exchange .

. NAKD stock has been trading below $1 per share, which isn’t allowed.

The company has until May 24, 2021, to get its stock price back above that requirement.

NAKD stock was up 43.4% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

