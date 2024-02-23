Nakanishi (TSE:7716) Price Target Decreased by 8.45% to 3,666.90

The average one-year price target for Nakanishi (TSE:7716) has been revised to 3,666.90 / share. This is an decrease of 8.45% from the prior estimate of 4,005.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,626.00 to a high of 4,620.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.39% from the latest reported closing price of 2,152.00 / share.

Nakanishi Maintains 2.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nakanishi. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7716 is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 13,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,078K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing an increase of 26.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7716 by 51.84% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,770K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7716 by 0.48% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,104K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7716 by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 935K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7716 by 6.90% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 662K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing an increase of 28.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7716 by 54.32% over the last quarter.

