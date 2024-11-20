Nakabayashi Co. Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Nakabayashi Co., Ltd. (JP:7987) has released an update.

Nakabayashi Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 2.9% increase in net sales and a significant 62.9% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company anticipates continued growth, projecting a 75.7% increase in profit attributable to owners for the full fiscal year ending March 2025. These results highlight Nakabayashi’s effective strategies in a challenging market environment.

