Najib leaves court with police escort after 1MDB conviction upheld

Hasnoor Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak left court in a black vehicle with a police escort on Tuesday, shortly after he was ordered to begin a 12-year prison sentence on charges related to the multi-billion dollar 1MBD graft scandal.

He was seen leaving Malaysia's top court by a Reuters witness although his destination remains unclear.

