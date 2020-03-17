Najafi, Trinity Broadcasting Network offer to buy Tegna at $20 per share

March 17 (Reuters) - Private investment firm Najafi Companies and broadcaster Trinity Broadcasting Network have offered to take U.S. regional TV station operator Tegna Inc TGNA.N private at $20 per share, the two firms said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.