NAHL Group Sees Shift in Shareholder Structure

November 29, 2024 — 11:12 am EST

NAHL Group Plc (GB:NAH) has released an update.

NAHL Group PLC has announced a shift in its shareholder structure as Spreadex LTD, a regulated trading provider, has adjusted its holdings. The company’s voting rights through financial instruments have decreased, impacting its overall percentage of voting rights. This development may interest investors keen on changes in shareholder dynamics within the UK market.

