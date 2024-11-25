NAHL Group Sees Change in Voting Rights

NAHL Group Plc (GB:NAH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NAHL Group PLC has experienced a shift in voting rights as Spreadex LTD’s holdings decreased from 4.43% to 3.80% as of November 22, 2024. This change reflects Spreadex’s adjusted position in the market, with their direct voting rights now accounting for 2.08% and financial instruments covering 1.73%. Such movements are closely watched by investors interested in the dynamics of stock ownership and market influence.

For further insights into GB:NAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.