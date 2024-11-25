News & Insights

NAHL Group Sees Change in Voting Rights

November 25, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

NAHL Group Plc (GB:NAH) has released an update.

NAHL Group PLC has experienced a shift in voting rights as Spreadex LTD’s holdings decreased from 4.43% to 3.80% as of November 22, 2024. This change reflects Spreadex’s adjusted position in the market, with their direct voting rights now accounting for 2.08% and financial instruments covering 1.73%. Such movements are closely watched by investors interested in the dynamics of stock ownership and market influence.

