NAHL Group Sees Change in Voting Rights

NAHL Group Plc (GB:NAH) has released an update.
NAHL Group PLC has experienced a shift in voting rights as Spreadex LTD’s holdings decreased from 4.43% to 3.80% as of November 22, 2024. This change reflects Spreadex’s adjusted position in the market, with their direct voting rights now accounting for 2.08% and financial instruments covering 1.73%. Such movements are closely watched by investors interested in the dynamics of stock ownership and market influence.
