NAHL Group PLC Reports Change in Major Holdings

May 22, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

NAHL Group Plc (GB:NAH) has released an update.

NAHL Group PLC has experienced a change in major holdings, with Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited now holding 18.799% of the company’s voting rights as of May 22, 2024. This represents a slight decrease from the previous notification, where the holding was 19%. The notification confirms Lombard Odier’s position as a significant investor in the NAHL Group, which could be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

