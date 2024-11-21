Nagase & Co. Focuses on Innovation and Sustainability

Nagase & Co (JP:8012) has released an update.

Nagase & Co., a company with a legacy spanning over 190 years, emphasizes its commitment to integrity and innovation in its 2024 Integrated Report. The report outlines Nagase’s efforts to adapt to changing times while maintaining core values, focusing on sustainability and addressing new societal challenges through innovative material solutions. With a strong management philosophy, Nagase aims to contribute to a sustainable future society and enrich the lives of its stakeholders.

