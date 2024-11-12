NAGASE & CO. Completes Major Share Repurchase

Nagase & Co (JP:8012) has released an update.

NAGASE & CO., LTD. has completed a significant repurchase of its own shares, acquiring over two million common shares at a total cost of nearly 7 billion yen. This move aligns with their revised shareholder returns policy under the ACE 2.0 management plan, aimed at achieving a 100% payout ratio over the next two years.

