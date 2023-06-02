Nagarro SE (NA9) Price Target Decreased by 23.07% to 139.49

The average one-year price target for Nagarro SE (NA9) has been revised to 139.48 / share. This is an decrease of 23.07% from the prior estimate of 181.30 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 105.04 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.37% from the latest reported closing price of 78.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nagarro SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NA9 is 0.20%, an increase of 19.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 1,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 356K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 181K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 106K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA9 by 17.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA9 by 14.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NA9 by 17.80% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

