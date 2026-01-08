Nagarro Names Christian Bacherl Chair After Martin Enderle Resigns

(RTTNews) - Nagarro SE (NA9.DE, NGRRF), a digital engineering and IT services company, on Thursday said its Supervisory Board has appointed Christian Bacherl as Chairperson and Jack Clemons as Deputy Chairperson. The appointments follow the resignation of Martin Enderle for health reasons, effective December 31.

The company said the Supervisory Board has begun the process to appoint a new member to fill the vacant seat and has recomposed its Nomination & Remuneration and Strategy committees.

Shalini Sarin now chairs the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, while the Strategy Committee continues under the chairmanship of Hans-Paul Bürkner, and the Audit Committee remains unchanged.

Nagarro SE is currently trading 0.97% lesser at EUR 71.50 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.