Markets

Nagarro Names Christian Bacherl Chair After Martin Enderle Resigns

January 08, 2026 — 06:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nagarro SE (NA9.DE, NGRRF), a digital engineering and IT services company, on Thursday said its Supervisory Board has appointed Christian Bacherl as Chairperson and Jack Clemons as Deputy Chairperson. The appointments follow the resignation of Martin Enderle for health reasons, effective December 31.

The company said the Supervisory Board has begun the process to appoint a new member to fill the vacant seat and has recomposed its Nomination & Remuneration and Strategy committees.

Shalini Sarin now chairs the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, while the Strategy Committee continues under the chairmanship of Hans-Paul Bürkner, and the Audit Committee remains unchanged.

Nagarro SE is currently trading 0.97% lesser at EUR 71.50 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NGRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.