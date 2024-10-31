News & Insights

Nagambie Resources Reports Cash Outflows Amidst Steady Balance

October 31, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited reported a net cash outflow of $170,000 from operating activities for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, primarily driven by administrative and corporate costs. The company also noted a $17,000 outflow in investing activities during the same period. Despite these expenses, no significant financing activities were reported, maintaining their cash balance at $1,048,000 at the start of the quarter.

