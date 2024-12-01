Nagambie Resources Issues 19.4 Million Unquoted Options

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 19.4 million unquoted options, each with an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date set for November 2029. This move highlights the company’s strategic efforts to potentially enhance its financial flexibility and shareholder value. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could signal future growth opportunities for the company.

