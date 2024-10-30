Nagambie Resources Highlights Governance Transparency

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement, highlighting its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company remains committed to transparency and accountability, ensuring that all governance practices are well-documented and accessible online. Investors can find detailed governance information directly on Nagambie’s official website.

