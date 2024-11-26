News & Insights

Nagambie Resources Highlights at 2024 AGM

November 26, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited recently held their 2024 Annual General Meeting, where the CEO presented an overview of the company’s current status and future prospects. The presentation emphasized that it is not an offer for securities but a source of information for investors. Investors are advised to consider their financial circumstances before making investment decisions.

