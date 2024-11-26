Nagambie Resources Eyes Growth Amid Rising Mineral Prices

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited is poised for growth as it embarks on a trial to store PASS material from the North East Link Project, potentially boosting cash flow. With recent drilling efforts and rising gold and antimony prices, the company has increased its gold equivalent resource significantly. Despite its current undervaluation, Nagambie is optimistic about the future, spurred by promising drilling prospects and strategic partnerships.

