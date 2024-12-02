News & Insights

Nagambie Resources Director Adjusts Holdings in Strategic Move

December 02, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Trumbull adjusting his holdings through the expiration and acquisition of options. This move reflects strategic financial maneuvers within the company, potentially impacting investor perspectives on stock performance.

