Nagambie Resources Boosts Resource Estimates Amidst Rising Markets

Nagambie Resources Limited is capitalizing on the soaring market prices of gold and antimony by increasing its in-the-ground resource estimates. The company’s focus on its Nagambie Mine has already led to a 45% rise in gold equivalent figures, driven by significant assay results and planned drilling activities. Additionally, the sale of non-core assets is freeing up resources for further exploration and development.

