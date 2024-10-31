News & Insights

Nagambie Resources Boosts Resource Estimates Amidst Rising Markets

October 31, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited is capitalizing on the soaring market prices of gold and antimony by increasing its in-the-ground resource estimates. The company’s focus on its Nagambie Mine has already led to a 45% rise in gold equivalent figures, driven by significant assay results and planned drilling activities. Additionally, the sale of non-core assets is freeing up resources for further exploration and development.

