News & Insights

Stocks

Nagambie Resources Boosts Gold Equivalence, Signals Share Undervaluation

November 10, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited has reported a significant update to its JORC Inferred Resource at the Nagambie Mine, showcasing a 110% increase in gold equivalent ounces and a 61% rise in average grade. The resource now stands at 322,000 gold equivalent ounces with an impressive grade of 18.6 g/t AuEq, driven by higher commodity prices and a lower cut-off grade. With the follow-up drilling program set to begin soon, the company believes its shares are currently undervalued.

For further insights into AU:NAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.