Nagambie Resources Boosts Gold Equivalence, Signals Share Undervaluation

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited has reported a significant update to its JORC Inferred Resource at the Nagambie Mine, showcasing a 110% increase in gold equivalent ounces and a 61% rise in average grade. The resource now stands at 322,000 gold equivalent ounces with an impressive grade of 18.6 g/t AuEq, driven by higher commodity prices and a lower cut-off grade. With the follow-up drilling program set to begin soon, the company believes its shares are currently undervalued.

