Nagambie Resources Boosts Gold-Antimony Resource Estimates

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited has announced a significant update in its JORC Inferred Resource at the Nagambie Mine, with a 110% increase to 322,000 ounces of gold equivalent and a 61% rise in average grade to 18.6 g/t. The company attributes this growth to increased gold and antimony prices, which have also lowered the cut-off grade. This development suggests that the company’s stock may be undervalued, prompting further exploration efforts.

For further insights into AU:NAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.