Nagambie Resources Boosts Gold-Antimony Resource Estimates

November 15, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited has announced a significant update in its JORC Inferred Resource at the Nagambie Mine, with a 110% increase to 322,000 ounces of gold equivalent and a 61% rise in average grade to 18.6 g/t. The company attributes this growth to increased gold and antimony prices, which have also lowered the cut-off grade. This development suggests that the company’s stock may be undervalued, prompting further exploration efforts.

