NagaCorp Unveils Board and Committee Roles

December 06, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

NagaCorp (HK:3918) has released an update.

NagaCorp Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, featuring a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. Key executives include CEO Mr. Chen Yiy Fon and Executive Deputy Chairman Mr. Philip Lee Wai Tuck. The board is supported by four committees, each with designated roles to ensure robust corporate governance.

