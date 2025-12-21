NagaCorp (SEHK:3918) Price Target Increased by 17.83% to 7.04

The average one-year price target for NagaCorp (SEHK:3918) has been revised to HK$7.04 / share. This is an increase of 17.83% from the prior estimate of HK$5.97 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$6.06 to a high of HK$7.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.79% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.73 / share.

NagaCorp Maintains 3.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.36%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in NagaCorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3918 is 0.12%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.22% to 62,796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,737K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,007K shares , representing a decrease of 20.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3918 by 4.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,811K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,813K shares , representing a decrease of 20.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3918 by 24.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,619K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,409K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3918 by 15.15% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,898K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3918 by 6.73% over the last quarter.

TEDMX - Templeton Developing Markets Trust holds 4,868K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

