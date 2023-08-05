Nagacorp (HKEX:3918) Price Target Decreased by 17.60% to 6.61

The average one-year price target for Nagacorp (HKEX:3918) has been revised to 6.61 / share. This is an decrease of 17.60% from the prior estimate of 8.02 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.13 to a high of 9.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nagacorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3918 is 0.45%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 135,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 33,804K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,404K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3918 by 2.05% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 23,096K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,196K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3918 by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,561K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,551K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3918 by 17.37% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,698K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,138K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3918 by 17.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.