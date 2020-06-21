Nagacorp hires CS, MS, UBS for US$ Reg S bond offering

Adds tenor, ratings, investor call and launch schedule

HONG KONG, June 22 (IFR) - Nagacorp has hired Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and UBS as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for a proposed benchmark-sized Reg S offering of US dollar bonds.

The company, which owns and operates the only integrated casino and hotel resort in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, will start to hold fixed income investor calls today.

It is looking to issue four-year non-call two notes and the deal may launch as early as tomorrow, subject to market conditions.

The proposed senior unsecured bonds have expected ratings of B1/B+ (Moody’s/S&P), on par with the issuer.

In a stock exchange filing, Nagacorp said Tan Sri Dr Chen Lip Keong, its controlling shareholder and chief executive officer, has committed to subscribe for up to US$45m in principal amount of the new notes.

The Hong Kong listed company plans to use the proceeds to redeem some or all of its outstanding US$300m 9.375% senior notes due 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

Nagacorp became the first Cambodian issuer of offshore bonds in May 2018, when it priced the US$300m 9.375% three-year non-call two bonds at 99.362 to yield 9.625%.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

