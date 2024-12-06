NagaCorp Announces Leadership Reshuffle

NagaCorp (HK:3918) has released an update.

NagaCorp Ltd. has announced key changes in its leadership structure, effective December 6, 2024. Ms. Lam Yi Lin will transition from her role as Company Secretary to a non-executive director, while Ms. Lam Wai Yee Sophie takes over as the new Company Secretary. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing strategic adjustments to enhance governance.

