Naftogaz's UGV decreases gas output by 3% in 2022 to 12.5 bcm

KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's major natural gas producer Ukrgasvydobuvannia (UGV), a part of state-run oil and gas firm Naftogaz, decreased gas output by just 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters despite hostilities in many Ukrainian regions, the company said on Monday.

Russia invaded Ukraine last February and has attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the past several months using missiles and drones.

"This result became possible in conditions when hundreds of production facilities and equipment were shelled, many fields and hundreds of wells of Ukrgasvydobuvannia were or still are under occupation or near the front line," the company said.

In addition to UGV, dozens of independent companies are involved in gas production. In 2021, Ukraine produced 19.8 bcm of gas.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

