Naftogaz hopes foreign traders will store more gas in Ukraine this year

KYIV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday that it hopes foreign companies will increase the amount of natural gas they keep in Ukraine's storage facilities.

Naftogaz has said that foreign customers can use more than 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of storage out of Ukraine's 30 bcm capacity, which is mostly in the country's west far from the front lines.

"Last year, foreign traders and energy companies stored 2.5 bcm of gas... This year, Naftogaz Group aims to increase this volume to 4 bcm," the company said in a statement.

It also said that together with the gas transmission system's state operator it would conduct stress tests to confirm the reliability of the gas transport system and storage facilities "amid shelling and the potential cessation of Russian gas transit".

Similar tests were conducted in 2023, Naftogaz said.

The current five-year transit contract expires at the end of 2024 and Ukrainian officials have said that Kyiv will not extend the deal with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022 and occupied large territory.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

