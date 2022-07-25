Naftogaz bondholders reject debt freeze, Kyiv rejects payment plea

Adds details, background

July 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned energy firm Naftogaz said its bondholders were set to reject its two year debt payment freeze request and hit out at the government for also rejecting another plan by the company to keep making its payments.

Naftogaz said in a statement that with so few bondholders supporting its debt freeze proposal ahead of a deadline on Tuesday the "required quorum" needed to pass the plan was "not expected to be met".

It added that a request to Ukraine's cabinet to approve a $335 'principal' and interest payments on a bond due on July 19, as well as a separate interest payment on another bond that runs up 2024, "was not granted".

It said it had submitted another request on 23 July to approve the payment and was awaiting a response.

Naftogaz had initially launched the request for a payment freeze on July 12, saying Russia's invasion had left it short of cash as many of its customers were now unable to pay their bills.

Since then, the government itself has also requested a two year deferral on its roughly $20 billion worth of sovereign international bonds.

(Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom and Marc Jones in London, editing by Karin Strohecker)

