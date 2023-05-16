Nacon (NACON) Price Target Decreased by 10.11% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Nacon (NACON) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an decrease of 10.11% from the prior estimate of 4.54 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nacon. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NACON is 0.00%, a decrease of 51.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 45K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NACON by 38.67% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

