NACCO Industries (NC) Declares $0.21 Dividend

NACCO Industries said on February 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.83 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $37.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.27%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 4.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in NACCO Industries. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NC is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 2,795K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 404K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NC by 50.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 214K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NC by 25.42% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 173K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 145K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 114K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NC by 44.99% over the last quarter.

Nacco Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NACCO Industries, Inc.®, through a portfolio of mining and natural resources businesses, operates under three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment acquires and promotes the development of oil, gas and coal mineral interests, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, the Company's Mitigation Resources of North America® business provides stream and wetland mitigation solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.