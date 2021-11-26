NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.198 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.6, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NC was $30.6, representing a -30.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.00 and a 52.62% increase over the 52 week low of $20.05.

NC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

