NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.192 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.51, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NC was $26.51, representing a -47.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.28 and a 47.69% increase over the 52 week low of $17.95.

NC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). NC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79.

