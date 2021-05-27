NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.198 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.21, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NC was $25.21, representing a -17.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.71 and a 40.45% increase over the 52 week low of $17.95.

NC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48.

