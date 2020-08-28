NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.192 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21, the dividend yield is 3.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NC was $21, representing a -68.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.40 and a 1.55% increase over the 52 week low of $20.68.

NC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and General Electric Company (GE). NC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.